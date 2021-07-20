Lenovo is all set to launch Tab P11 in the Indian market on July 26, 2021. The launch date of the new tablet has been confirmed through a listing on Amazon.in. Once launched, the device will be sold online exclusively via an online marketplace. The listing also revealed that the tablet will be offered in a Silver Grey colour. It's worth noting that the tablet is already available in global markets. Lenovo K13 Note With Quad Rear Cameras Launched.

Lenovo Tab P11 (Photo Credits: Lenovo)

The key highlights of the Lenovo Tab P11 are an 11-inch IPS LCD display, Snapdragon 662 chipset, 6GB of RAM, a massive 7700mAh battery and more. In the global market, the Lenovo Tab P11 is priced at $229, which is around Rs 17,129. We expect the company to launch the device with a similar price tag. It is safe to assume that the tablet will be priced below Rs 20,000.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Lenovo Tab P11 will boast an 11-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1200 x 2000 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 85%. It will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset. The processor will come paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It will boot on Android 10 OS out of the box.

Lenovo Tab P11 (Photo Credits: Lenovo)

In terms of optics, there will be a single 13MP rear camera for photography and video capturing. The front sensor will be an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It will be backed by a massive 7700mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. It will also support accessories such as Keyboard and Stylus.

