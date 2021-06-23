Lenovo, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the K13 Note device in the Russian market. The handset is said to be a rebranded version of Moto G10 which was launched in Europe in February this year. Lenovo K13 Note is priced at RUB 12,490 (approximately Rs 12,800) for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. The device is currently available for sale in Russia and the international availability has not been announced by the company yet. Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 With Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Lenovo K13 Note (Photo Credits: Lenovo)

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU. For optics, it gets a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth shooter. At the front, there is an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Lenovo K13 Note (Photo Credits: Lenovo)

The phone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery and the company claims that it can last over two days on a single charge. Connectivity options include 4G, NFC, GPS, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5. It comes in two shades - Aurora Grey and Pearl Sakura.

