Sunnyvale, November 13: LinkedIn has launched a new AI-powered people search feature designed to help premium users in the US. This new LinkedIn feature aims to enable paid users to quickly search for and find relevant career options on the Microsoft-owned platform. The AI-powered people search enhances accuracy through natural conversation compared to traditional keywords and filters.

The Microsoft-owned professional network now uses AI-powered people search to find the right person faster than before. LinkedIn said, "Now, to find people on LinkedIn you can simply type what you’re looking for in plain language. Want to find ‘someone who’s grown a small business’ or ‘an expert in digital marketing’? Just ask, and LinkedIn will surface the most relevant people."

LinkedIn AI-Powered People Search Feature; Here's Everything to Know

Previously on LinkedIn, users could search and find the right professional only by manually typing keywords, which posed certain challenges. To find someone, LinkedIn users had to know specific details such as the company, job title or other credentials, which limited their ability to obtain faster and more accurate results. Without such hyper-specific details, searches often failed. Now, instead of static results, the platform will show the right expertise at the right time and help turn connections into valuable opportunities.

How Does LinkedIn AI-Powered People Search Feature Work?

LinkedIn’s new AI-powered people search lets users type natural-language queries like “someone who’s grown a small business” instead of relying on strict keywords or filters. The system interprets the intent behind the query and matches it with LinkedIn’s professional dataset including skills, roles and experience to surface the most relevant people. Results are ranked by relevance, and the feature is currently available to Premium subscribers in the US.

