Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker will be officially launching the Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphone. The foldable device was first showcased at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. The company will be announcing detailed specs & pricing of the foldable phone during the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event. The event will commence at 10 am EDT (7:30 pm IST) via Samsung's official YouTube & website. Interested users can also watch the live telecast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Launching Today in India at 7:30 PM IST, Watch LIVE Streaming of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 Event.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 will flaunt a 7.6-inch large infinity-O display, an ultra-thin glass protection & a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 865+ chipset. The foldable handset is rumpured to feature a 12MP triple rear camera module.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Launching Today in India (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

Few days ago, the smartphone was listed on the Samsung UK website at GBP 1,799 (approximately Rs 1,75,126) for pre-orders. Exact prices & other specifications will be revealed during the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 (Photo Credits: Samsung India)