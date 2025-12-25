Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

New Delhi, December 25: Apple has continued to refine its product portfolio through 2025, with several devices and accessories either discontinued or quietly phased out as part of its regular lifecycle strategy. Among the products affected are the older iPhone SE lineup, previous-generation MacBook Air models including the MacBook Air M3, and a range of legacy accessories. These moves reflect Apple’s ongoing effort to streamline offerings and shift focus toward newer hardware built around its latest silicon and design standards.

Apple’s Product Lifecycle Strategy

Apple routinely refreshes its hardware lineup, retiring older models once successors are firmly established in the market. While some products are removed from sale immediately, others remain available for a limited time through select channels or at reduced prices. Importantly, Apple typically continues software updates and repair support for discontinued products for several years, ensuring a long post-retirement usability window. iPhone 18 Launch Rumours: Apple’s Upcoming Smartphone Expected in Spring 2026; Check Expected Key Features and Specifications.

The iPhone SE Lineup After 2025

The third-generation iPhone SE, launched in 2022, has now been discontinued following Apple’s broader move away from smaller, home-button-based designs. By late 2025, Apple has shifted its entry-level iPhone strategy toward larger displays and Face ID-based designs, effectively ending the SE’s classic form factor.

While Apple has not positioned a direct “SE” replacement in the same mold, its current lineup offers comparatively affordable options within the standard iPhone range, reducing the need for a separate compact model. iPhone Fold Tipped To Launch With 7.8-Inch Inner Display and Apple’s A20 Chipset; Launch Expected in 2026.

MacBook Air M3: Where It Stands Now

The MacBook Air M3, introduced in early 2024, has transitioned out of the spotlight following Apple’s introduction of newer MacBook Air models powered by the M4 chip in 2025. As expected, the MacBook Air M3 is no longer marketed as the latest generation and has largely been phased out from Apple’s primary retail channels.

In line with Apple’s past practices, the M3 variant may still be available in limited configurations or through third-party retailers, often at discounted prices, while Apple focuses on its newer Apple Silicon platforms.

Other Devices and Accessories Phased Out

Beyond major devices, Apple has also streamlined its accessory and wearables lineup throughout 2025. Older Apple Watch and AirPods generations have been discontinued as newer models took their place. Additionally, legacy Lightning-based accessories, adapters, and cables have continued to disappear from Apple’s stores as USB-C becomes the company-wide standard.

What This Means for Consumers

For buyers, discontinued or phased-out Apple products like iPhone 16 Pro often present opportunities to purchase capable hardware at lower prices through third-party sellers. However, these devices may receive fewer major feature updates over time compared to current-generation models.

Existing users, meanwhile, can expect continued security updates and service support for several years, consistent with Apple’s long-standing policies.

As Apple closes out 2025, its product transitions underscore a familiar strategy: steadily retiring older hardware while doubling down on newer silicon, modern designs, and a more unified ecosystem.

