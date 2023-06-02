New Delhi, June 2: The Meta Quest 3 has been officially launched. The Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the next-generation mixed-reality headset ahead of Meta's annual gaming conference.

The new device combines augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) elements. It will be 40% thinner than the company's previous headset. It supports full-colour passthrough for high-res colour mixed reality use cases. Meta Threatens To Block News on Facebook, Instagram if California’s Journalism Preservation Act Passes.

Meta Quest 3 Trailer:

The Meta Quest 3 is powered by "a next-generation Snapdragon chipset" which will deliver "more than twice the graphical performance as the previous generation Snapdragon GPU in Quest 2."

The new headset comes with completely redesigned Touch Plus controllers. It also gets TruTouch haptics (seen in the Touch Pro). You can use the Touch Pro controllers with the Quest 3 if you purchase them separately.

The Meta Quest 3 comes with a starting price of USD 499. It would be launched in the autumn. More details will be revealed at the company's annual AR/VR conference on Sept. 27. Apple’s New AR/VR Headset May Feature Pixel-Dense High-End Displays.

The new performance upgrades are aimed at delivering a smoother user experience. The new launch comes ahead of Appl's entry in this segment. So far, Meta has dominated the niche market.

