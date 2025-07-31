Moscow, July 31: Microsoft has restored its services to the Russian oil giant Nayara Energy. The tech giant had suspended its services to the Rosneft-backed company. Following this action, Nayara Energy initiated legal proceedings against Microsoft due to the' abrupt and unilateral suspension of key services. Microsoft terminated its services with Nayara Energy due to sanctions from the European Union.

EU's new sanctions forced Nayara Energy to scale back its operations as its refinery, capable of having 4,00,000 barrels per day, lacked sufficient fuel storage and demand for the vessel owners. The European Union issued new sanctions against Russia on July 18, which impacted the country's energy sector, including Nayara, owned by Russian oil giants like Rosneft. The European Union imposed sanctions on Nayara amid Russia's war with Ukraine. Warner Bros Discovery To Split Into ‘Warner Bros’ and ‘Discovery Global’ in Mid-2026, Announces New Leadership Appointments.

Microsoft Restores Services to Nayara Energy Back Amid New EU Sanctions

Nayara Energy approached the New Delhi court and asked for an order to restore the services. The oil giant said the employees could not access the official emails and company data required to run the day-to-day operations. Nayara's lawyer said that the judge considered the matter closed as Microsoft restored the services to the company. Samsung Q2 Results: Samsung Electronics Sees 50% Drop in Net Income Due to Sluggish Demand for HBM.

Microsoft said it was in conversation with the European Union about the organisation's services continuity. Nayara Energy has around 6,600 retail fuel outlets and the third-largest refinery at the port of Vadinar in the western state of Gujarat. On the other hand, Rosnef holds a Mareterra Group-led Kesani Enterprises Co. Ltd. and United Capital Partners own 49.13% stake in Nayara and a similar stake.

