Mobile Internet Service Restored in Kashmir After it Remained Suspended for Six Days

Jammu and Kashmir (Photo Credit: IANS)

Srinagar, May 12: Mobile Internet service was restored in Kashmir on Tuesday after it remained suspended for six days. Mobile telephony except on postpaid BSNL connections was suspended in Kashmir on May 6 when Hizbul chief commander, Riyaz Naikoo was killed in an encounter with the security forces. Reliance Industries to Sell 2.3% Stake in Jio Platforms to Vista Equity Partners For Rs 11,367 crore.

"Internet service is being restored on all mobile phones in the Valley in a phased manner today," a senior official told IANS.

Authorities had restored mobile telephony on all connections provided by service providers three days after May 6 except in south Kashmir areas, but without the internet service. Around 12 a.m. on Tuesday, mobile internet was restored in Kashmir. Mobile Internet Suspended in Kashmir After Top Hizbul Commander Riaz Naikoo Trapped in Encounter.

Meanwhile, following the restoration of the internet facility short service messaging (SMS) has also started working now. This facility had remained suspended since May 6 even on BSNL postpaid connections although calls could be made and received on such connections during the last six days.