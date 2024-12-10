New Delhi, December 10: Motorola has launched its new smartphone in India, the Moto G35 5G. The latest smartphone is a new addition to the Moto G series. The Moto G35 5G arrives in a budget segment smartphone in India. The smartphone comes with a large display and an advanced camera setup.

The Moto G35 5G has dimensions of 166.29 mm in height, 75.98 mm in width, and 7.79 mm in thickness. The smartphone weighs 185 gm. The Moto G35 5G comes in three colour options, which include Midnight Black, Guava Red, and Leaf Green. Midnight Black comes with a 3D PMMA finish. The Leaf Green and Guava Red come with a PU Vegan leather finish. iOS 18.2 RC Update: Apple Rolls Out Release Candidate to Developers and Beta Testers With Key Features; Check Compatible iPhones To Receive Update.

Moto G35 5G Specifications and Features

The Moto G35 5G comes with a 6.72-inch LTPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for enhanced durability. The display of the smartphone delivers a 120Hz of refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the UniSOC T760 processor and includes a side-mounted fingerprint reader and face unlock features.

The Moto G35 5G features a 50MP main rear camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The rear cameras offer features like Google Lens integration, Dual Capture, Night Vision, Portrait, Macro Vision, Panorama, Live Filter, and more. The smartphone has a 16MP front camera. The Moto G35 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with 18W charging support. The Moto G35 5G offers stereo speakers, 3.5mm headphone, two microphones. Additional features include FM Radio, as well as voice control integration, including support for Google Assistant. Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Redmi Note 14 Series Smartphones.

Moto G35 5G Price and Availability

The Moto G35 5G, which comes with 4GB + 128GB, is priced at INR 9,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart, the official Motorola website, and in major retail stores starting from December 16, 2024.

