Motorola Edge Plus 5G Launched in India at Rs 74,999; Check Features, Variants & Specifications

Motorola Edge Plus (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

New Delhi, May 19: Motorola on Tuesday launched a flagship smartphone Edge+ with powerhouse 5G performance, dynamic and immersive display for Rs 74,999 in India. The smartphone will be available in smokey sangria as well as thunder grey colour variants and one can pre-book it via Flipkart, following which it will be up for grabs, starting May 26 in the country. The customers can get a flat cashback of Rs 7,500 with an ICICI Bank credit card. Motorola Edge Plus Launching Today in India via Flipkart; Check Expected Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ "Endless Edge" display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. An innovative 5G antenna array will connect users with both mmWave and sub-6GHz frequencies for global 5G compatibility and future speeds over 4Gbps

Fastest Speeds? ✓ Loudest Audio? ✓ Boldest Display? ✓ Highest Camera Resolution? ✓ Largest Battery? ✓ The all-new Motorola edge+ is truly #AbsoluteEverything you need in a flagship device! Pre-book yours now on @Flipkart or at leading offline stores: https://t.co/QHGZsAnGeY pic.twitter.com/eK6Y3HuEMh — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 19, 2020

The phone houses quad rear camera setup includes a 108MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup has a 16MP ultra-wide-angle shooter that comes with a field of view (FoV) of 117 degrees. These is also an 8MP telephoto shooter with an f/2.4 aperture and OIS support as well as Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor. There is a 25MP selfie snapper.

The device runs stock Android 10 with at least 2 Android OS updates, supports stereo speakers, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Motorola Edge+ comes with a chunky 5,000mAh battery along with 18W fast wired and 15W wireless charging. The smartphone will also support reverse wireless charging at 5W.