Motorola Edge Plus Launching Today in India via Flipkart; Check Expected Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications

Motorola Edge Plus India Launch (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Lenovo owned Motorola is all set to launch the Motorola Edge Plus smartphone in the Indian market. The handset will make its India debut at 12 pm IST, via Flipkart & be an Online-only event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is not been confirmed Whether the company will host a live broadcast of the launch or just announce the price via its social media handles. Motorola Edge Plus Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India Online Via Flipkart; Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Motorola Edge Plus Will flaunt a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen FHD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels & a refresh rate of 90Hz. Coming to the camera, the smartphone will come equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP main camera, an 8MP secondary telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom & a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC, the handset will be offered in Smokey Sangria & Thunder grey.

Motorola Edge+ will be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, the smartphone might also get 15W fast wireless charging facility & will be launched with 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage configuration. Additionally, the handset will pack stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6 modem, Type-C port for charging & more. Coming to the pricing, the mobile phone is offered at $999 in the US (approximately Rs 76,000), so we might expect a similar price in India.