Motorola, the Lenovo owned smartphone maker officially launched the Motorola Edge S smartphone in the Chinese market. The handset is available for pre-order now and will be sold from February 3, 2021. The phone will be offered in Emerald Light, Snow and Mist colour shades. Key specifications of the phone include Snapdragon 870 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, dual punch-hole display & more. Motorola Edge & Motorola Edge Plus Smartphones Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Motorola Edge S (Photo Credits: Motorola China)

In terms of specifications, Motorola Edge S features a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with Adreno 650 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the smartphone gets a quad rear camera setup comprising of a 64MP main shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a time-of-flight sensor. Upfront, there is a dual selfie camera setup consisting of a 16MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper.

Motorola Edge S (Photo Credits: Motorola China)

The phone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Motorola Edge S is priced at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 22,600) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage costs CNY 2,399 (approximately Rs 27,000). The top-end model with 8GB RAM + 256GB model gets a price tag at CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs 31,600).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2021 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).