Being able to express yourself and get your brand noticed online and via social media is crucial to creating a successful business in today’s digital world. In order to attract new customers and expand your business horizons quality branding is a must. As most of the world is altering their life to stay safe and looking for additional ways to connect, building virtual self branding couldn’t be more vital.

My360sites.com was designed to help business professionals, entrepreneurs and business owners leverage the tools they need to create a better online brand presence, both for themselves and their companies. With over 20 years of Branding and Marketing experience, My360sites founder, Rey Perez wanted more than the typical website experience for his audience.

What differentiates the My360sites experience from others is that there are many unique establishments housed under one roof all focusing on helping the businesses and entrepreneurs connect easier with their consumers. It also does not feel salesy whatsoever like most websites and landing pages.

Rey is the # 1 Global Branding Expert according to Google search. He and his team at The Entrepreneurs Agency specialize in brand acceleration for speakers, coaches, authors, consultants, trainers, influencers, business professionals and entrepreneurs who are the FACE of their business.

They have created the world’s 1st LIVE Branding event where attendees have their entire brand built in just 2 days. This includes photography, graphic design, copywriting, social media, print design, web design, Brand Strategy and a marketing action plan for actual implementation.

They provide a done for you, turn-key solution for busy entrepreneurs who want to dominate their niche or industry.

“Brandin2Days.com was designed for Busy CEO’s, Entrepreneurs and Business Owners Who Want to Take Their Business to the Next Level in Record Time,” says Rey.

Rey has been hosting Live and Virtual events for decades and understands the value of building relationships. Everything Rey does is dedicated to creating value and connection. My360sites was born out of this desire to increase connection and relationship in a way that feels natural and not as if a sale is trying to be made.

In addition to his achievements in branding and marketing, Rey is also a best selling author, international speaker, talk show and podcast host, and an avid philanthropist who is passionate about educating our youth in entrepreneurship through Mentorship through his nonprofit organization InfluenceWithLOVE.org

“As a faith driven entrepreneur what makes me happiest at the end of the day is the ability to give back. Nothing motivates me more than what I do because of my ability to make a difference in others lives both spiritually and professionally. My hope is that all entrepreneurs discover what took me years to understand, the power of building relationships and not trying to sell people. Then they will realize that the sales will come more than ever before. My360sites is just a vehicle to get there faster,'' shares Rey.