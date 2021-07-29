Nokia, the Finnish tech company is rumoured to launch its T20 tablet soon. Ahead of its launch, the tablet has been reportedly listed on a retailer's website 'More Computers' which reveals its price and key specifications. The Nokia T20 tablet has been spotted on More Computers website in Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi+ 4G connectivity variants. The Wi-Fi-only model is listed with a price tag of GBP 185 (approximately Rs 19,100) whereas the W-Fi+ 4G model is priced at GBP 202 (approximately Rs 20,900) in the UK. Nokia XR20, Nokia C30 & Nokia 6310 (2021) Launched, Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Nokia T20 Tablet (Photo Credits: Mayank Kumar)

In addition to this, two Nokia tablets have been spotted on the Russian certifications websites with model numbers TA-1392 and TA-1397. In terms of specifications, the Nokia T20 tablet is rumoured to sport a 10.36-inch touchscreen display. Nokia's upcoming tablet is expected to come with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Nokia T20 Tablet (Photo Credits: Mayank Kumar)

The More Computer website also suggests that the tablet will be offered in a Blue shade. Apart from this, nothing more is known about the Nokia T20 tablet. Nokia had launched its N1 and Lumia 2520 tablets in 2014 and 2013 respectively. So the upcoming T20 tablet will be the third device in the tablet lineup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2021 05:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).