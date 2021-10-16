Nokia Mobile is all set to launch the Nokia XR20 will be launched in the country very soon. This development was officially confirmed by Nokia licensee, HMD Global, via the company's official Twitter account that the rugged handset will be made available for pre-order from October 20, 2021. As a reminder, Nokia XR20 made its global debut a few months ago. The handset comes with an IP68 rating and MIL-STD810H certification. Nokia G300 Smartphone with Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

The global-spec Nokia XR20 is available in two variants - 4GB + 6GB and 6GB + 128GB. It is priced at EUR 499 which is about Rs 43,600. The bigger 6GB + 128GB variant costs EUR 579 (around Rs 50,600). It comes in two colours - Granite and Ultra Blue.

Brace yourselves to meet the toughest device you'll ever see. Nokia XR20 pre-booking starts on 20th October.#NokiaXR20 #LoveTrustKeep pic.twitter.com/S4PFknERoX — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) October 15, 2021

The handset sold in the European market comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The panel has an aspect ratio of 20:9 aspect ratio and gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, that is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. The rugged phone runs Android 11 OS.

Nokia XR20 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Nokia Mobile India)

In terms of the camera department, the phone will get a dual-camera module at the back. It comprises a 48MP primary ZEISS sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle ZEISS sensor. The front camera is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It packs a 4,630mAh battery with 18W wired. It also supports 15W wireless charging.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2021 10:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).