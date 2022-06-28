Nothing Phone (1) will debut in India on July 12, 2022. The smartphone will be available through Flipkart via an invite-only system. Now, it is rumoured that the London-based company is in talks with Reliance Digital to sell Nothing Phone (1) offline. Nothing Phone (1) Will Not Be Launched in the US or Canada: Report.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, Nothing's plan to make the handset available via offline channels comes after the invite-only programme. As a reminder, the invite-only programmer will allow customers to pre-order the device with a refundable deposit of Rs 2,000.

Designed with intention. Full of warmth. And joy. pic.twitter.com/X9MYHpoJt5 — Nothing (@nothing) June 28, 2022

In terms of specifications, Nothing Phone (1) will feature a 120Hz Samsung E4 AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, dual rear cameras with OIS, a 4,500mAh or 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support and more.

