New Delhi, June 1: The Nothing Phone (2) is a highly awaited launch this year and is expected to hit the market soon. After a string of speculations and reports, the company has decided that it will be revealing or confirming the key specs details of the upcoming phone one by one, in order to keep up the buzz around the handset.

Nothing founder Carl Pei had recently confirmed that the successor to the Nothing Phone (1) will be coming in July 2023. Carl Pei also confirmed that the new Nothing Phone (2) will come powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and then went ahead to confirm that the handset will also be packing in a 4,700 mAh battery, that is a 200 mAh upgrade over the preceding model. Smartphone Launches in India in June 2023: From Motorola X40 to Nothing Phone (2), All the Interesting New Handsets Preparing To Launch Next Month.

Nothing has now revealed the new upcoming Phone (2)'s display size. The smartphone will be arriving with a 6.7-inch display, which means it will be a slight 0.15-inch larger than the Nothing Phone (1)'s screen size. While the company hasn’t yet revealed the resolution details, the screen is thought to be a FullHD+ one similar to its predecessor.

Apart from revealing the screen size of the upcoming Nothing Phone (2), the company also mentioned that the phone has a carbon footprint of 53.45 kg, which is over 5 kg lesser than that of the Phone (1). The UK based tech company also went on to mention that the new Phone (2) utilizes 3 times more recycled or bio-based parts as compared against the first phone from the company. The Phone (2)’s retail packaging has been also designed to be free of plastic, as per the company. Apple iPhone 16 Pro To Flaunt a 6.27-inch Display, While iPhone 16 Pro Max Will Boast of a 6.86-inch Display, Say Latest Reports.

Nothing has also offered the assurance of three years of Android updates and four years of security updates for the new upcoming Nothing Phone (2), in order to make it usable for longer and make it more sustainable.

