New Delhi, February 3 : The OnePlus 11 5G smartphone is all braced up to hit the Indian market on February 7 along with a host of other products and OnePlus 11R handset.

The upcoming OnePlus 11 flagship model’s full specifications and price for India have been all splashed on the internet ahead of the official launch. Here, we take a look at all the details that have been reported or confirmed by the company so far. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Flagship Smartphones Launched Globally; Here’s All That You Need To Know.

OnePlus 11 5G Smartphone : All Leaked and Confirmed Details :

OnePlus has confirmed today that the OnePlus 11 5G will get offered with extended software support. The OnePlus 11 runs on the latest Android 13 OS topped with the ColorOS 13 on top in China. However, the global model gets the Oxygen OS 13 skin, which is expected for the India-spec model as well. As per OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, OnePlus 11 will be receiving the highest number of software updates that the company has ever offered on any of its phones.

Thus, the OnePlus 11 5G will receive four major Android updates as well as support for security patches for five years. This translates into the OnePlus 11 smartphone getting the Android 14, Android 15, Android 16 and Android 17 version updates, which means the device will be up-to-date for several years to come. Microsoft Unveils New Spotify, Phone Link Widgets for Windows 11.

As per the innumerable leaks and rumours, the OnePlus 11 5G handset will come to India in two variants. The 16GB RAM / 256GB storage variant is said to be priced at Rs 61,999, while the second model is said to be offering 8GB RAM. But its storage and price details haven’t been leaked yet.

OnePlus 11’s Chinese price starts at Yuan 3999, which is around Rs 48,900. However, due to high import duties and taxes, the smartphone’s India price will be much higher than the China price.

OnePlus 11 5G is confirmed to go on sale via Amazon and OnePlus India store. Reportedly, the OnePlus 11 will go on sale on Valentine’s Day, that’s February 14, and its access sale would start on February 11.

OnePlus 11 5G Smartphone – Expected Specifications and Features :

The OnePlus 11’s India-spec model will come with the same specifications and design as that of its Chinese counterpart.

The OnePlus 11 features a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3216 x 1440 pixels screen resolution. The device will get powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor backed by LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy S23 series is also powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor.

The OnePlus 11 will be offering a three camera setup at its rear featuring a primary 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor teamed with a 48 MP Sony IMX581 ultra wide snapper and a 32 MP Sony IMX709 2x telephoto shooter to offer stunning images. Selfie and video calls will be handled by a 16 MP front facing camera. The Chinese model packed in a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support with a charging brick in the box. It remains to be seen if any alterations in these specs are made for the India-spec OnePlus 11 5G handset.

