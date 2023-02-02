San Francisco, February 2 : Tech giant Microsoft has unveiled new Spotify and Phone Link widgets for Windows 11 which are now available in the latest 'Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25290' to the Dev Channel. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S23: Price in India and Specification of Samsung Galaxy S23 Series.

To access the new widgets, Insiders in the Dev Channel can go to the widgets collection in the Microsoft Store and update to the latest version of the applications, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Wednesday. Apple May Launch New Watch Ultra With Larger 2.1-Inch Display in 2024.

Then they have to open the widgets board and navigate to the widgets picker by clicking the plus button at the top-right of the board to pin their widgets. The company also mentioned that with the release of 'Windows App SDK 1.2' developers can now create widgets for their applications.

"Users can access these experiences on their Windows 11 widgets board in current Dev Channel Insider Preview builds," it added. Meanwhile, last month, the tech giant had released a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel, which included an updated version of Task Manager with a new feature for tinkerers, developers, and troubleshooters.

