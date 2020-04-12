OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphone Retail Box Image Leaked Online Ahead of Launch

OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphone Retail Box Image Leaked Online (Photo Credits: Weibo)

The Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus will be officially unveiling the OnePlus 8 Series in India this week. Slated to be launched in the country on April 14, the new flagship series from OnePlus is likely to be offered for sale later sometime, once the lockdown situation is lifted. We have already seen plenty of leaks revealing the specifications, images and various other details ahead of the launch. As we approach the launch event, an image of the packaging box of the OnePlus 8 Pro has surfaced online. Going by the leaked image, the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone will come with a simple yet sleek retail box flaunting burnt orange shade. The packaging box will get 'OnePlus 8 Pro' badging written boldly in black. One Variant of OnePlus 8 Series Will Arrive With 30W Warp Wireless Charging Feature; Confirms OnePlus.

As far as the specs are concerned, the OnePlus 8 Pro will sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 3168X1440 pixels of resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset with UFS 3.0 and LPDDR5. The chipset will support up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is likely to be offered in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage & 12GB of RAM + 256GB of internal storage. The phone will be backed by a 4,510 mAh battery with a 30W flash charge technology along with wireless flash charging. For optics, the OnePlus 8 Pro will get a 16MP front camera for selfie and video calling. It will get quad-camera module comprising of a 48MP primary shooter with 48MP wide-angle, an 8MP zoom and a 5MP macro snapper. OnePlus 8 Pro Flagship Smartphone To Get Fast 30W Wireless Charging Technology: Report

On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 will get a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 2400x1080 resolution. It will also be powered by the same Snapdragon 865 chipset offering UFS3.0 and LPDDR4x configuration. In comparison to OnePlus 8 Pro, the OnePlus 8 will be equipped with a triple rear camera. The setup will comprise of a 48MP primary shooter with a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there will also be a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The smartphone will come equipped with a 4300 mAh battery.