New Delhi, April 14: After the successful launch of the OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite in India, the Chinese tech company is now preparing to launch a higher version of the phone, named Nord 3.

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 will be the successor of the OnePlus Nord 2, and is said to be launching very soon. Read on to know the details. WhatsApp Security Update: Instant Messaging Platform Rolls Out a Slew of New Safety Features for Account Protection, Safeguard Against Malware and More.

OnePlus Nord 3 Smartphone Expected Specs and Launch Details:

As per the latest leak, the new OnePlus Nord 3 will be launching in the Indian market in the next 6 to 8 weeks. This leak comes from a fairly reliable source as per the reports, so we can expect yet another cool phone from OnePlus coming our way. Realme Narzo N55 Launched in India With Budget-Friendly Pricing; Here’s Specs, Features and Other Key Details.

As per the leak, OnePlus Nord 3 would be a higher-end mid-ranged phone that could cost substantially more than the recently launched Nord CE 3 Lite. The Nord 3 is tipped to be priced in the range between Rs 30,000 and 40,000. This seems to be feasible as the original Nord costed starting at Rs 24,999, while the Nord 2 5G was priced starting at Rs 27,999. The Nord 2T from last year costs starting at Rs 28,999.

The OnePlus Nord 3 is said to be featuring a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It would get powered by a probable Dimensity 9000 chipset and pack in a 5,000mAh battery with expected 80W fast charging support.

The leak also says that the Nord 3 will be coming with a triple camera setup at its rear that would comprise of a 64MP primary sensor teamed with an 8MP secondary camera and a 2MP snapper. There might be a 16MP or a higher front facing selfie camera. Nevertheless, OnePlus has not yet confirmed or revealed any details regarding the launch of Nord 3, but we expect some official revelations soon.

