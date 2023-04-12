New Delhi, April 12: Chinese smartphone maker realme has further expanded its narzo series in India with the launch of the new narzo N55 model. Braced with good specs, the realme narzo N55 comes with really affordable price tag to compete in the country’s budget phone segment.

The narzo N55 comes with premium and sleek design alongside efficient features to offer an overall satisfying smartphone experience to the budget conscious or first-time mobile phone buyers. Here’s all the key details of the newly launched realme phone. 'Cheapest Foldable Phone in India': Tecno Phantom V Fold Launched, Check Unbelievable Price and Specifications.

realme narzo N55 - Price and Availability:

The new realme narzo N55 comes in two variants - the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage base variant is priced at Rs 10,999, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage version is tagged at Rs 12,999. AI Mayhem: This Generative Tool Can Crack Passwords Instantly; Learn How To Stay Protected Against AI-Aided Hacking.

realme has also announced cash discount of Rs 500 on the 4GB RAM variant and Rs 1,000 discount on the 6GB RAM model of the narzo N55 as an introductory offer.

The realme Narzo N55 will be offered for sale in India through Amazon and on realme website. The phone will go on sale on April 13 at 12pm onwards, with the introductory offer in place.

realme narzo N55 – Specs & Features:

realme narzo N55 has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone comes with a punch hole design to house the front camera. The smartphone gets powered by MediaTek’s Helio G88 chipset paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

The phone offers dual camera setup at its rear with a 64MP primary camera coupled with a 2MP depth sensor. The narzo N55 also offers an 8MP front facing snapper.

The realme narzo N55 budget smartphone packs in a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It boots on Android 13 OS topped with a realme UI skin. Other features of the phone includes a side mounted fingerprint scanner for security and USB Type C port.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2023 10:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).