New Delhi, April 14: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant chat messaging platform has unveiled new updates again, and this time it is security related. WhatsApp is known for frequent important updates to offer more convenience and improved security for the users.

The current update is a set of new security measures in order to offer users more control over their messages with improved privacy levels. Let’s take a deeper look at the new update from WhatsApp. Xiaomi Smart 4K TVs, Air Purifiers, Vacuum Robot Launched in India To Facilitate Smarter Homes; Check Prices, Availability and Specs Details.

WhatsApp New Security Update Details:

With the new security updates, WhatsApp aims to make conversations more secure and safe and almost as comparable to face-to-face chats. This new set of security updates will be rolled out gradually in a phased manner, with a lot of them coming into play automatically in the background. Microsoft Windows Zero-Day Bug Fix: Tech Giant Fixes Vulnerability Exploited by Hackers.

The messaging app has now announced a new security measure called Account Protect, which is aimed at offering an additional layer of protection when users transfer their WhatsApp account to a new device. This new security feature will prompt the users on the old device to confirm whether are not they actually intend to move their account to another device, ensuring the users have full control over their accounts and thwart prevent unauthorized account transfer.

Another new feature called Device Verification offers protection malware which can exploit phones and hack the users’ WhatsApp accounts to send unsought messages. WhatsApp will authenticate users' accounts and safeguard them on an account of a malware attack.

New Automatic Security Codes features have been also added to verify users' connections securely, through a process called "Key Transparency." The new feature is aimed at offering everyone with secure instant messaging services, which was previously available to only some users. All connections will be verified for security without any required user actions.

WhatsApp also offers a two-step verification process and end-to-end encrypted backups for enhanced security, which the users can activate. The instant messaging app encourages the users to share these new features and spread the awareness about using these to enable secure conversation experience.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2023 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).