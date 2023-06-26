New Delhi, June 26: The new upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 is all braced up to launch in India soon, early next month. The Nord 3 is likely to launch along with the new Nord Buds 2r wireless earbuds.

Before the official launch announcement of the handset by the Chinese handset maker, the OnePlus Nord 3’s price details for India and Europe have been leaked out. Let’s check the details. Realme Narzo 60 Series Officially Confirmed to Flaunt a Premium Curved Display; Checkout Other Key Details Inside.

OnePlus Nord 3 – Leaked India & Europe Price details

As per the latest leaked reports, the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 will be offered in two variants in the smartphone market of India. The reported OnePlus Nord 3 8GB+128GB variant is said to be priced at Rs 32,999 in India. On the other hand, the 16GB+256GB variant will be priced at Rs 36,999. However, as this is leaked information, it is good to take it with a pinch of salt.

Another report claims that the OnePlus Nord 3 8GB+128GB variant would be priced at €449 (around Rs 40,200), while the 12GB+256GB variant is said to be priced at €549 (around Rs 49,200). So, there’s a clear expected price difference between the two leaked reports. Nevertheless, the handset may cost considerably lesser in India as against the European markets.

OnePlus Nord 3 - India Launch & Expected Specifications

OnePlus is yet to officially announce the launch date of the OnePlus Nord 3 in India. However, the company is releasing teasers of the phone. The first teaser was released on the OnePlus community forum recently, which was followed by an official microsite on Amazon India site. iQOO 11S Coming With 2K+ AMOLED Curved Screen, Launch Date Confirmed: Check All Specs and Features Here.

As per several reports, the OnePlus Nord 3 is said to be a rebadged model of the OnePlus Ace 2V that was launched in China earlier this year. If the reports are to be believed then we have a fair idea of what the Nord 3 specifications will be like. Here’s a look.

The Nord 3 could get a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, pack in the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC backed by up to 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The handset would run on Android 13 OS topped with OxygenOS 13.1 UI.

The smartphone is expected to get a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor teamed with an 8MP and a 2MP camera, while the 16MP front camera will handle the selfie duties. The device is expected to draw its juice from a 5,000mAh with 80W charging support.

