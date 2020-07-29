OnePlus Nord smartphone made its debut in the Indian as well as European market earlier last week. After the launch, OnePlus CEO, Carl Pei, has now revealed in a recent interview that the mid-range smartphone will hit the US market later this year. He also stated that OnePlus Nord US model wouldn't be similar to the original Nord phone that went on sale in India & Europe this month. However, the phone is likely to offer an identical affordable experience. Citing several sources, the US variant of the OnePlus Nord might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset. OnePlus Nord Is the Highest Pre-Booked Item on Amazon India Across All Categories, Claims CEO Carl Pei.

This hints that OnePlus Nord will arrive with some fresh specifications, maybe before the launch of rumoured OnePlus 8T Series. OnePlus Nord is set to go on sale in India from next week.

OnePlus Nord comes in two colour options (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

Moreover, XDA developers have managed to locate several code extracts in the latest version of OxygenOS 10.5 that hint the codename of the new OnePlus Nord as 'Billie'. This suggests that OnePlus is working on more Nord devices.

OnePlus Nord Smartphone gets a starting price of Rs 24,999 (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the nomenclature. The new devices are expected to sport Snapdragon 690 chipset. No other information is obtainable yet. There are speculations that the OnePlus Nord US model will be a cheaper phone with a few compromises compared to the original one.

