OnePlus, the Chinese tech company will officially launch its OnePlus TV U1S on June 10, 2021. The company will also launch the affordable OnePlus Nord CE 5G phone along with OnePlus TV U1S. The launch event will commence at 7 pm IST and will be streamed online via company's official YouTube channel. Since last week, the company has been teasing the Nord CE 5G device. Now Ahead of the launch, features of OnePlus TV U1S have been teased on the official OnePlus India website. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Likely To Feature Snapdragon 750G SoC: Report.

OnePlus TV U1S (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

As per the website, OnePlus TV U1S will come with precise hands-free voice control. The teaser image also reveals a mircophone and four LED lights which will light up when a user commands.

Get eyes on the OnePlus TV U1S. Elevate your vision with a 4K home theatre. See it, hear it, feel the difference. Learn more - https://t.co/X8zgOTlHff pic.twitter.com/ynlYmafIPt — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 3, 2021

OnePlus new smart TV will support seamless connectivity and as per a report, users will be able to connect the TV with their OnePlus smartphone via the Connect app.

Convenience is key, and the OnePlus TV U1S gets that😎 Get notified and stand a chance to win some cool prizes: https://t.co/xTJ3FPcNLN pic.twitter.com/FGYbBikckC — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 3, 2021

Apart from this, nothing more has been revealed by the company. OnePlus TV U1S is said to come in three screen sizes - 50-inch, 55-inch ans 65-inch. All models will come with 4K support and expected to be powered by a MediaTek chipset paired with up to 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The smart TV could run on Android 10 operating system and likely to come with 30W speakers with Dolby Audio support. Moreover, it could get a USB Type-C port and a new Live TV section in the OxygenOS TV. OnePlus TV U1S is likely to be priced at Rs 36,000 for the 50-inch model, Rs 42,999 for the 55-inch variant and Rs 60,000 for the 65-inch.

