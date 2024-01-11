San Francisco, January 11: OpenAI has finally launched GPT Store where users on its premium plans can sell and share customised AI models based on the company’s large language models (LLMs). Since announcing the GPT Builder programme in November, OpenAI said that more than 3 million GPTs have been created by users. “We’re launching the GPT Store to help you find useful and popular custom versions of ChatGPT,” said the company.

To access the GPT Store, users must be subscribed to one of OpenAI's premium ChatGPT plans — ChatGPT Plus, ChatGPT Enterprise or the newly launched ChatGPT Team. The Sam Altman-run company also announced it will start a revenue sharing programme with GPT creators in the first quarter of the year.

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Teams:

Introducing ChatGPT Team: A new plan for teams of all sizes with access to advanced models and tools, business-grade data privacy & security, and the ability to create and share custom GPTs. Upgrade from your ChatGPT account.https://t.co/GKbuWFEaBo — OpenAI (@OpenAI) January 10, 2024

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Store:

Introducing the GPT Store: Over 3M GPTs have been created and now you can find the most useful versions of ChatGPT for you.https://t.co/rdR0jMEYgt pic.twitter.com/DAuVCzUmy9 — OpenAI (@OpenAI) January 10, 2024

ChatGPT Team is priced at $25 a month per user when billed annually or $30 a month for monthly billing. ChatGPT Team is targeted toward teams with no more than 150 people and offers several features found in ChatGPT Enterprise, including access to GPT-4 and DALL-E 3 and the ability to create custom GPTs.

The GPT Store was set to launch in November last year but got delayed amid the intense drama over OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s firing and rehiring. Called GPTs, these AI models are a new way for anyone to create a tailored version of ChatGPT to be more helpful in their daily life, at specific tasks, at work, or at home, and then share that creation with others. For example, GPTs can help you learn the rules to any board game, help teach your kids math, or design stickers.