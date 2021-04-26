Oppo Mobile India is all set to launch A53s 5G smartphone in the country tomorrow. The Chinese phone maker has confirmed that the handset will be priced below the Rs 15,000 bracket. The official prices of the A53s will be revealed tomorrow at 12 pm (IST) and go on sale through Flipkart. Moreover, Flipkart has already teased the handset ahead of its launch by setting up a dedicated page on its website. Oppo K9 5G Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Its Launch.

Oppo A53s Launching Tomorrow in India (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The upcoming A53s will be cheaper than the recently launched Oppo A74 5G. The company has also confirmed that the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. This is the same chipset that powers the Realme 8 5G. It is likely to be offered in two versions - 6GB & 8GB.

The new OPPO A53s 5G with up to 8G RAM and 128GB ROM, comes with RAM Expansion technology. It enables readily fast app launches, giving you the space to do more, worry-free! Launching tomorrow 12 PM. Stay tuned. #OPPO5GPioneer Know more: https://t.co/drw7ZzzIFS pic.twitter.com/oMc53PL4xO — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) April 26, 2021

Talking about specifications, the Oppo A53s might sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. Under the hood, there will be a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which will be paired to up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It will also get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For photos and videos, there could be a triple camera module at the back. The setup is likely to comprise a 13MP primary sensor along with two 2MP macro and a portrait camera. It is also expected to get an 8MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The phone could be fuelled by a massive 5000 mAh battery.

