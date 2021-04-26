Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker, will officially launch its Oppo K9 5G handset in the home country on May 6, 2021. Ahead of its launch, the device has been listed on the official Oppo website which reveals its key specifications. The handset will come in two shades- Black and Blue Gradient. The company is also expected to launch other products including 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch Oppo Smart K9 TVs, Enco Air TWS earbuds and a new version of Oppo Band along with Oppo K9 5G. Oppo A12 Smartphone's India Prices Reportedly Slashed By Rs 500.

As per the listing, Oppo K9 5G will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ S-AMOLED punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The device will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768 SoC.

For photography, the upcoming 5G phone will come equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there will be a 32MP front snapper.

The phone will come packed with a 4,300mAh battery with 66W fast charging technology. The company claims that the phone can be charged 100 percent in just 35 minutes. Apart from this, the listing does not reveal more about the Oppo K9 5G. Pricing and other details of the handset will be announced by the company during its launch event.

