Oppo is all set to launch the Oppo A74 smartphone in India on April 20, 2021. Ahead of its launch, a landing page has gone live on Flipkart wherein a listing confirms that a new Oppo A54 handset will go official on April 19. Prices of the phone will be revealed at 12 PM IST. Going by the listing, it appears that the handset might be the same Oppo A54 phone that was revealed in Indonesia last month. Oppo A74 5G To Be Launched in India on April 20, 2021: Report.

The microsite on Flipkart has revealed key specifications of the phone ahead of its launch. The listing confirms that the handset will sport an LCD display with a punch-hole design, a side-facing fingerprint scanner, triple rear cameras, and more.

Oppo A54 Smartphone Launching Tomorrow (Photo Credits: Oppo)

As far as specifications are concerned, the Oppo A54 will sport a 6.51 inch IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset which will come mated with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. For photos and videos, there will be a triple rear camera module comprising of a 13MP primary shooter, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The 13MP front camera will be placed in the punch-hole cutout.

The upcoming Oppo A54 will be backed by a huge 5000 mAh battery with 18W charging. As for prices, the phone is priced from IDR 2,699,000 which is approximately $185). The handset is expected to be priced below the Rs 20,000 bracket. It is likely to be available in two colours - Crystal Black and Starry Blue.

