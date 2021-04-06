Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Oppo A74 and the Oppo A74 5G model in select countries. The 4G model of Oppo A74 is listed on the Oppo Cambodia website whereas the 5G variant is listed on Shopee and Lazada websites. The Oppo A74 5G is available in Thailand in two colours - Fluid Black and Space Silver. The smartphone is priced at THB 8,999 (approximately Rs 21,000) for the 6GB + 128GB variant. On the other hand, Oppo A74 4G Cambodia pricing has not been revealed by the company yet but the Shopee listing reveals a price tag of PHP 11,999 (approximately Rs 18,000). Oppo F19 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Oppo A74 (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Oppo A74 4G gets a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC whereas the 5G model comes powered by a Snapdragon 480 chipset. Oppo A74 5G variant comes with a 6.5-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Both phones run on the Android 11 based ColorOS 11 operating system.

Oppo A74 (Photo Credits: Oppo)

For optics, the Oppo A74 4G comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main lens, a 2MP secondary shooter and a 2MP macro shooter. On the other hand, Oppo A74 5G flaunts a quad rear camera module with an additional 8MP sensor. At the front, both phones sport a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calling. Oppo A74 4G comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. On the other side, Oppo A74 5G gets 18W fast charging technology. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS and a USB Type-C port.

