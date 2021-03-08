Oppo Band Style features a 1.1-inch full colour AMOLED screen with DCI-P3 gamut of 100 percent. It comes with 12 workout modes, continuous SpO2 monitoring features. Oppo Band Style is priced at Rs 2,999 and will go on sale in India from today via Amazon India.
Oppo F19 Pro+ is priced at Rs 25,990 for the 8GB & 128GB. The Oppo F19 Pro with 8GB & 128GB storage gets a price tag of Rs 21,490. It is available for pre-orders now and will go on sale on March 17, 2021. The Oppo F19 Pro costs Rs 23,490 for the 8GB & 256GB model.
The Oppo F19 Pro features the same 6.43-inch display as of Oppo F19 Pro+. It will be offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants.
The Oppo F19 Pro+ features a 48MP quad rear camera setup, a 4,310mAh battery, a 6.43-inch punch-hole AMOLED display and runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1. It will be available in 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.
The Oppo F19 Pro+ comes with 50W flash charging facility. With just 5 minutes of charge, it provides a video playback of 3.5 hours. It comes in two shades - Fluid Black and Space Silver.
The Oppo F19 Pro+ smartphone comes with AI highlight portrait video feature for shooting clear and bright videos in low light situations.
Both phones will go on sale on the e-commerce platform a few days after the launch. The Oppo Band Style will be sold exclusively today at 8 pm IST via Amazon India.
The Oppo F19 Series will comprise of Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ smartphones. Ahead of the launch, the Oppo F19 Series has been listed on the Amazon India website.
Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its Oppo F19 Pro Series today in the Indian market. Oppo F19 Pro Series will comprise of Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ devices. In addition to this, the company will also launch its new fitness tracker called Oppo Band Style alongside Oppo F19 Pro Series. The Oppo F19 Pro Series and Oppo Band Style have been teased on Oppo India's official Twitter handle and are being listed on the Amazon India website. The launch event of the Oppo F19 Pro series and will begin at 7 pm IST via Oppo India's official YouTube and other social media accounts. Oppo's upcoming fitness tracker will go on sale today at 8 pm IST via Amazon India. Oppo F19 Pro Series & Oppo Band Style Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.
In terms of specifications, the F19 Pro model is rumoured to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and is expected to come powered by MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. The handset could feature a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP portrait camera and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, there could be a 16MP selfie snapper. The phone is likely to be offered with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
The Oppo F19 Pro+ device might sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and likely to come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. The handset could be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the phone is likely to flaunt a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth camera. Upfront, there could be a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls. Both Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ will run on Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1 operating system.
On the other hand, Oppo Band Style might feature a 1.1-inch colour AMOLED display and SpO2 monitoring. The fitness tracker will also get heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking features and 12 built-in workout modes. Pricing and other details of Oppo F19 Pro Series and Oppo Band Style will be announced during its launch event.