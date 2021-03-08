Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its Oppo F19 Pro Series today in the Indian market. Oppo F19 Pro Series will comprise of Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ devices. In addition to this, the company will also launch its new fitness tracker called Oppo Band Style alongside Oppo F19 Pro Series. The Oppo F19 Pro Series and Oppo Band Style have been teased on Oppo India's official Twitter handle and are being listed on the Amazon India website. The launch event of the Oppo F19 Pro series and will begin at 7 pm IST via Oppo India's official YouTube and other social media accounts. Oppo's upcoming fitness tracker will go on sale today at 8 pm IST via Amazon India. Oppo F19 Pro Series & Oppo Band Style Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+ & Band Style Launching in India tomorrow (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

In terms of specifications, the F19 Pro model is rumoured to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and is expected to come powered by MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. The handset could feature a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP portrait camera and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, there could be a 16MP selfie snapper. The phone is likely to be offered with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Oppo F19 Pro Series (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The Oppo F19 Pro+ device might sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and likely to come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. The handset could be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the phone is likely to flaunt a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth camera. Upfront, there could be a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls. Both Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ will run on Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1 operating system.

Oppo Band Style (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

On the other hand, Oppo Band Style might feature a 1.1-inch colour AMOLED display and SpO2 monitoring. The fitness tracker will also get heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking features and 12 built-in workout modes. Pricing and other details of Oppo F19 Pro Series and Oppo Band Style will be announced during its launch event.