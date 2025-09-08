New Delhi, September 8: iPhone 17 series launch date is confirmed at its upcoming Apple event on September 9, 2025. The event will be hosted at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino and is expected to showcase four models. It may include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The iPhone 17 Air could take over the Plus version, and leaks suggest it might be the slimmest iPhone ever built, measuring at around 5.5mm in thickness.

Apple is reportedly not planning to increase the overall pricing of the iPhone 17 series this year. However, the iPhone 17 Pro could see a shift in its price because the model is expected to come with higher storage in its base variant. Apple is likely to open pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series on September 12, and deliveries are expected to begin around September 19, 2025. The design for the iPhone 17 may look familiar to last year's model, while the Pro editions could introduce some premium finishes.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

iPhone 17 Pro may see a launch price of around INR 1,39,900. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is tipped to cost nearly INR 1,64,900. The iPhone 17 Air could be introduced at INR 99,900, while the base iPhone 17 is expected to be priced at around INR 89,900.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to feature a 6.9-inch ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by an A19 Pro chipset. The device could include a 5,000mAh battery. The rear setup is likely to include a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto camera, while the front may feature a 24MP camera.

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

iPhone 17 Pro is expected to arrive with a 6.3-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is said to feature a triple-camera setup that may include a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto camera, while the front is likely to include a 24MP camera. It could come with a 3,600mAh battery and a 6.3-inch display.

iPhone 17 Air Specifications and Features (Expected)

iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the slimmest model in Apple's lineup with 5.5mm thickness. It is likely to be powered by the A19 chip and may include a 2,800mAh battery. The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to feature a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front camera.

iPhone 17 Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the device is tipped to feature a 48MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP front camera. iPhone 17 could be powered by the A19 chip. The iPhone may include a 3,600mAh battery and will likely feature a 6.3-inch ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

