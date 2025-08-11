New Delhi, August 11: OPPO K13 Turbo 5G and OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G are launched today in India. The smartphones from the OPPO K13 Turbo series 5G come with advanced specifications and features. The K13 Turbo 5G includes a dual rear camera and MediaTek Dimensity processor. The OPPO K13 Turbo 5G price in India starts at INR 24,999 with bank offers.

The OPPO K13 Turbo series 5G smartphones come with a cooling fan to keep the device’s temperature in control during heavy use like gaming. The series features a Storm Engine system that combines active and passive cooling methods, along with automatic scene detection for optimised performance.

The OPPO K13 Turbo 5G comes with a Neon turbo design with White Knight, Purple Phantom and Midnight Maverick colour options. Both smartphones from the series come with a 360-degree armour body and also include IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 ratings. OPPO K13 Turbo series 5G supports BGMI at 120fps. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Price, Sale Date, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Lava Blaze Series Smartphone Launched in India.

OPPO K13 Turbo 5G Specifications and Features

OPPO K13 Turbo 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor and comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The K13 Turbo 5G features a 6.79-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The smartphone is equipped with a 50MP main camera paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. The front camera of the device features a 16MP lens. The smartphone is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery, and it comes with 80W fast charging support. OPPO K13 Turbo 5G runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. Vivo V60 Camera Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on August 12; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

OPPO K13 Turbo 5G Price in India

OPPO K13 Turbo 5G price in India starts at INR 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and INR 29,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The price of the smartphone drop to INR 24,999 and INR 26,999, respectively with a discount of INR 3,000 available on select bank cards. Pre-booking is available now, and sales will begin on August 18, 2025, through Flipkart, the official OPPO website, and retail partners.

