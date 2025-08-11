New Delhi, August 11: Vivo V60 will be launched in India on August 12, 2025. The upcoming smartphone from Vivo (vivo) will feature a triple camera setup at the rear and will come with a Snapdragon processor. It will come in a slim design, which will be offered in multiple colour options. As per reports, the Vivo V60 price in India is rumoured to start at around INR 37,000.

Vivo has already confirmed a few specifications and features of its upcoming smartphone. It will come in Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey and Moonlight Blue colour options. Vivo V60 will launch tomorrow in India. The launch event will be live-streamed at 12 PM IST on the official YouTube channel of Vivo India. iPhone 17 Series: Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch Date, Price, Battery and Camera Details Leaked; Know What To Expect.

Vivo V60 Launch Live Streaming Link

Vivo V60 Specifications and Features

Vivo V60 5G is expected to come with advanced specifications and features. It is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and will come with a quad-curved design. The device may feature a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display, which is likely to offer a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo V60 5G is expected to come with slim bezels, and its camera layout will feature a pill-shaped design and a third camera positioned separately above the flash. TECNO Spark Go 5G Launch in India Confirmed on August 14, 2025; Check Confirmed Details Here.

The smartphone will feature a 50MP ZEISS OIS main sensor, an ultrawide lens, and a 50MP ZEISS super telephoto camera, along with a 50MP front camera. The device could include a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. The Vivo V60 5G is also expected to include AI-powered tools like Gemini Live, AI Captions, AI Smart Call Assistant, and more. The smartphone may come with an IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance and is likely to run Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2025 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).