Mumbai, January 6: OPPO is set to introduce a new compact flagship smartphone in India with the launch of the Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G on January 8, 2026. Marking the first high-performance “Mini” model in the Reno 15 series, the device is aimed at users seeking a smaller, palm-friendly handset without sacrificing premium specifications or performance.

Designed to deliver flagship-level capabilities in a compact form factor, the Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G combines advanced imaging, a bright AMOLED display, and OPPO’s latest software enhancements. The smartphone targets consumers who prefer lightweight, ergonomic designs while still demanding top-tier hardware and features. OPPO Reno 15 Pro Specifications.

OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini Specifications and Features

The OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G features a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i along with AGC DT-STAR D+ reinforcement. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, built on a 4nm process, and runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16, incorporating OPPO’s latest system optimisations.

Despite its compact size, the device houses a 6,200mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 80W fast charging. It measures 7.99mm in thickness, weighs approximately 187g, and is designed for comfortable one-handed use.

In terms of photography, the Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G is equipped with a triple-camera system featuring a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens offering 3.5x optical zoom. A 50MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls. The smartphone supports 4K HDR video recording at 60fps across all lenses.

The device sports a sculpted glass back available in Cocoa Brown and Glacier White colour options, paired with an aerospace-grade aluminium frame. It also carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Realme 16 Pro Plus Price, Sale Date.

OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G Price in India (Expected)

OPPO has yet to officially confirm the pricing of the Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G in India. However, based on industry leaks and expected market positioning, the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant could be priced at around INR 59,999, with a potential box price of approximately INR 64,999. Pricing for additional storage variants is expected to be announced at the official launch event on January 8, 2026.

