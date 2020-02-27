Oppo Reno 3 Pro Pre-booking Starts Ahead of India Launch; Pleasing & Exciting Offers on Flipkart, Amazon & Retail Stores

Oppo Reno 3 Pro (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

New Delhi, Feb 27: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is all set to launch its new smartphone 'Reno3 Pro' in India on March 2 and now ahead of the official announcement, the device is available for pre-booking on Flipkart, Amazon as well as retail stores. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Coming To India on March 2; Expected Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Customers can purchase the device with a 10 percent cashback applicable on HDFC Bank Debit/Credit Card EMI, ICICI Bank Credit/Debit Card EMI, RBL Bank Credit Card EMI, YES Bank credit card EMI and consumer loans. The smartphone manufacturer has also shared the camera specifications on the dedicated promotional page on its website.

The smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 64MP Ultra-clear primary camera, a 13MP telephoto lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP mono lens. Additionally, on the front of the device will carry a 44MP main sensor while the other one will have a 2MP depth-of-field lens.

The smartphone will come to India in Aurora Blue, Midnight Black and Sky White colour options. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be loaded with a 4025mAh battery and it will support 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology.