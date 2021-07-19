Oppo has officially launched a new A16 smartphone in the Indonesian market. The affordable smartphone comes as a replacement for the Oppo A15, which was launched in October last year. The budget handset comes in three colours - Crystal Black, Pearl Blue, and Space Silver. The phone comes with slim bezels on the side and a thick chin. It is offered in a single configuration - 3GB + 32GB. The model is priced at IDR 1,999,000 (around Rs 10,300). Oppo Reno6 5G & Reno6 Pro 5G Launched in India From Rs 29,990; Check Price, Features & Specifications.

The main highlights of the phone are a notched display, triple rear cameras, 5000 mAh battery, MediaTek chipset and more. The handset is currently on sale in Indonesia, however, there are no details about its availability for the international markets.

The handset sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable via a microSD card. It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box.

In terms of photography, the phone gets a triple rear camera module. It comprises a 13MP primary sensor assisted by a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP mono sensor. The front camera is an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calling. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

