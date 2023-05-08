New Delhi, May 8: The Pixel 7a is going have its big unveil at the Google I/O 2023. The Pixel 7a will be the successor to the Pixel 6a, albeit with many improvements. The Pixel 7a is a highly waited smartphone launch this year, as it is supposed to offer premium experience in mid-range price.

While the big Google event is expected to serve as a platform for the launch of a multiple products from the tech giant including the Pixel Tablet and massively speculated Pixel Fold, the Pixel 7a's launch remains a big excitement. And now, the smartphone's European price and pre-launch offers are all leaked out. Read on to take a look.

Google Pixel 7a Europe Price & Offers:

Google's Pixel 7a will be priced at €509 for the European markets, as per the reports. This cost is €50 more than the current Pixel 6a's price. Reportedly, Google will also offering a pre-booking bonus worth €99. A French retailer has also revealed that the Pixel 7a pre-orders will also come with a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds. This offer might be offered in many European markets.

The soon to launch Pixel 7a pre-order period is likely to be between May 10 to May 22. The Pixel 7a’s complete specifications as well as design details have been all out. The device’s hands-on preview and even a teardown has been made on it. Hence, no detail of the Pixel 7a is left to the imagination now, and only its launch is awaited now.

