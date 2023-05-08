New Delhi, May 8: Google is preparing for its annual developers conferenced that is scheduled to be held on May 10, when the tech behemoth is expected make innumerable important announcements and also launch a number of new products including the Pixel Tablet.

The Google I/O 2023 will be witnessing the official world premiere of the Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a and the Pixel Tablet alongside many other latest products, new version of Android OS and also the latest fleet of AI tools and services. Among these, the Pixel Tablet is definitely going be a huge launch, and it has been fully leaked online. Let’s take a look at the all the details known so far. Smartphones Under Rs 20,000; From Realme 10 Pro to iQOO Z7, Here’s a List of 5 Top Cost-Effective Midrange Phones With Great Features.

Google Pixel Tablet Specs Leaked:

The Google Pixel Tablet has been listed on Amazon Japan website ahead of the I/O event. The listing on Amazon was quickly removed, but it already revealed all of the key specifications of the new upcoming Google tablet, while also revealing its colour options, leaving little to imagination. Amazon Alexa To Get ChatGPT Like Features To Become More Interactive.

Google Pixel Tablet – Leaked Specifications:

The Pixel Tablet will come with a 10.95-inch LCD display with 2560x1600 pixels resolution, as per Amazon Japan website listing. The tablet will get powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chipset backed by 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage options.

The Pixel Tablet will come with a front-facing 8MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture and is expected to include a rear 8MP sensor with an 84-degree field of vision and an f/2.0 aperture.

Other features include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, Ultrawide band compatibility, and a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C connector as per the reports. The calling tablet is also expected to come with three microphones for calls, recording, and Google Assistant, and a quad speaker for enhanced audio experience. As per the Amazon listing, the Pixel tablet will be available in two colour options - Porcelain and Olive Green.

The Pixel Tablet will also be featuring a speaker dock and battery capacity of 27watt hours, for an all-day operation. As per the reports, the new tablet will hit the market on June 20.

