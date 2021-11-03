Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone is all set to be launched globally on November 9, 2021. Ahead of its launch, renders of the handset have been leaked online. As per a report from 91Mobiles, Poco M4 Pro 5G will be introduced as rebranded Redmi Note 11 5G. On Tuesday, we heard that Poco's upcoming M4 Pro phone is likely to come with a 90Hz display and dual rear cameras. Poco M4 Pro 5G Global Launch Set for November 9, 2021.

As per the leaked renders, Poco M4 Pro 5G looks more or less like the Redmi Note 11 phone but the camera setup is different. The camera module of the Poco M4 Pro looks similar to the Poco M3 phone.

#POCOM4Pro 5G is ready to capture CLEAR! Find out how many pixels are packed in its cameras through #POCOpopquiz tomorrow! #PowerUpYourFun pic.twitter.com/RWgXnUMRvk — POCO (@POCOGlobal) November 2, 2021

At the front, a punch-hole screen, curved edges can be seen. The handset is said to carry a 6.6-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G phone is likely to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, it is rumoured to come with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front, there could be a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is expected to come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with up to 33W fast charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2021 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).