TECNO Spark Go 5G will be launched in India on August 14, 2025, with several unique specifications and features. The upcoming smartphone from TECNO Mobile India will be launched with a slim design measuring just 7.99mm in thickness and will weigh 194 grams. TECNO Spark Go 5G will come with a 6,000mAh battery and will likely get an UNISOC processor. The smartphone may come with an Ella AI assistant and offer local language support. It may come with Circle to Search and AI Writing Assistant. TECNO Spark Go 5G price may likely be under INR 10,000 or INR 15,000. Vivo V60 Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Vivo V Series Smartphone Launched in India.

TECNO Spark Go 5G Launch Set on August 14, 2025 in India

Double the speed, double the fun! Get ready to double up with #SparkGo5G. Arriving soon.#TECNOMobile | #DoubleUp pic.twitter.com/9Guq4RZoEl — TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) August 11, 2025

