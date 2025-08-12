Mumbai, August 12: The Google Pixel 10 series will be launched in India on August 21, 2025, with several new upgrades, including the Tensor G5 processor. All the new models, including Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, will have the same design as shown in the teaser image; however, they may have various other changes and upgrades. '

The Google Pixel 10 lineup will be launched in the international market on August 20, 2025, one day before the India launch. It will debut during the Made by Google event next week. The event will be livestreamed on the YouTube channel and will be available to watch at 10:30 PM IST. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Leak Reveals Major Design Changes, Pro Variant To Come With Antenna in Camera Bump; Check Expected Prices Here.

Google Pixel 10 Series: Here's Everything to Expect in Specifications and Features

Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro are all expected to launch with AMOLED displays. The displays are expected to support a higher refresh rate and offer a better viewing experience and quality. The reports suggested the devices could come with the Android 16 operating system and Gemini AI integration.

The reports have hinted that the Google Pixel 10 lineup may come with a triple rear camera setup, not dual cameras. Moreover, the quality will also improve significantly. Google will switch to a 256GB internal storage option instead of the 128GB option, which was in the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. Amid the launch confirmation, reports have indicated that the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold variant may be delayed. It may reach the customers later. Redmi Note 15 Pro, Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus Launch Confirmed in China, Coming Soon With Quad-Curved OLED Display; Check Other Expected Specifications and Features.

Google Pixel 10 Series Price (Rumoured)

Google Pixel 10 price for the 128GB variant may start around USD 799 (around INR 70,000), and the Google Pixel 10 Pro with 128GB may cost USD 999 (around INR 87,000). Google Pixel 10 Pro XL price in the international market is expected to be USD 1,199 (around INR 1,05,000), and the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold price could be around USD 1,799 (around INR 1,57,000).

