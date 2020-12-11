PUBG players can rejoice as their favourite game has finally returned. After months of waiting and going through the speculations if the game will return for the Indian audience or not, the APK file of the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Korea version is now available for Android users. Some reports have claimed that PUBG Mobile’s Global version has released 1.2 beta APK link download which is reportedly leaked online. So gamers have already started searching for PUBG 1.2 Beta APK File, PUBG 1.2 Beta APK File for Download online and so on. If you are looking for the link and want to know how to play the PUBG game again, scroll ahead. While some players await the India version which was supposed to be launched in first week of December.

There are multiple speculations about PUBG's return to India. Some said it would be available after the original South Korea-based gaming company took over the responsibilities from Tencent, Chinese company. Last month, PUBG Mobile India also made an announcement about the game returning. But looks like an APK version of different version is already available for Android users. It is the 1.2 beta APK file which allows the user to enter an invitation code. As per a report, the APK file was available for some users but the button was not working. There were speculations that the official site was testing the bandwidth to launch the game before PUBG Mobile India.

Here Are Steps to Install PUBG APK File:

Download the APK file from the link online.

Locate the file on your phone and click on install option. It will mostly be in your file manager.

Open PUBG Mobile and click on the guest option. Once a dialog box appears, it will ask you to enter a invitation code.

Enter the code and press on yellow button.

You can now access the PUBG Global version.

This global version is said to have an Extreme Hunt Mode. There is currently a lot of confusion among the users about which version is available and when the official PUBG India game will be released for everyone. Ever since the company released their coming soon teaser, gamers cannot control their excitement. PUBG was banned after India blocked 118 Chinese apps at the start of September.

