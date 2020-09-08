Mumbai, September 8: PUBG was banned in India last week by Narendra Modi government over security concerns. PUBG Corporation has now come up with an official statement and informed that PUBG Mobile will no longer be controlled by Tencent Games in India and that PUBC Corp will take all publishing responsibilities.

The company mentioned that they understand and respect the measures taken by the government as the privacy and security of player data is a top priority for the company. "It hopes to work hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution that will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations, said PUBG corporation in the statement. PUBG Ban: PUBG Corporation Breaks Ties With Tencent Games for PUBG Mobile Franchise India Operations.

Will PUBG Mobile be Back in India?

This surely comes as good news to the gaming community, as this could mean that with the original South Korea-based gaming company taking over the responsibilities, we could see the game being back in the country soon. However, no official statement on this development has been released. Tencent had reportedly lost $34 billion in terms of market value, just a day after the ban on 118 Chinese apps in India.

The PUBG game, which has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, has nearly 33 million users in India. PUBG Mobile is the mobile version of Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), an intellectual property owned and developed by PUBG Corporation, a South Korean gaming company.

