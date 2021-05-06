PUBG Mobile India aka Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to be launched in the country in May or June 2021. This piece of information has been shared by a known Content Creator from the PUBG Mobile circuit 'Maxtern'. A couple of days ago, a new poster was spotted on the official PUBG Mobile India's Facebook page which revealed that the battle royale game will be launched as Battlegrounds Mobile India instead of PUBG Mobile India. PUBG Mobile India May Launch As Battlegrounds Mobile India: Report.

Ahead of its launch, the company has deleted all the posts from its official Instagram and Facebook channels. As per Maxtern, this indicates that the company is rebranding everything and do not want the previous name to have any presence. PUBG will make a fresh start with Battlegrounds Mobile India. He also revealed that an announcement about the game will be made very soon and it is likely to be released by the end of May or June 2021.

Last week, the PUBG Mobile India teaser was reportedly spotted on its official YouTube channel and was deleted minutes after it went live. Nothing much was released in the teaser as it revealed only known features and elements of the battle royale game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2021 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).