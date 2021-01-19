Gamers in India are anticipating some big news this week. Their favourite battle royale game PUBG or PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds might make an announcement of its launch. As per some reports, PUBG Mobile India, a revamped edition to suit the Indian audience was to be expected between January 15 and January 19. So there are a lot of questions whether PUBG India will be launched today? PUBG India Launch Date is among the common queries online. In here, we give you all details whether the game is coming to India anytime soon. The return of PUBG has already excited fans who always respond with funny memes and jokes.

PUBG Mobile India Launch Date

The news about PUBG Mobile relaunching in India has been going on since a few months now. The last update was on December 23, when Krafton, which owns PUBG Corporation was reported taking all the steps to bring back PUBG Mobile in India. But there is also an update that Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has not given them any permission about the game. It was also reported that an APK file of the global version of the game had leaked online.

Here's a Video of PUBG Mobile India Game:

Meanwhile, the Indian game on similar lines FAUG, which stands for Fearless and United Guards is about to launch on January 26. Akshay Kumar released an anthem for the game revealing its release day, at the early start of this month. So, it was thus speculated that PUBG would make a launch before FAUG. However, if the company does not have an official permission for the game to operate in India, an actual launch is further away than it seems. So looks like PUBG lovers will still have to wait.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2021 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).