New Delhi, September 9: After the central government banned the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds or PUBG Mobile game, PUBG Corporation is reportedly looking for an Indian partner. According to reports, in order to revoke the ban on PUBG Mobile game, PUBG Corporation is looking for an Indian gaming firm for distribution for the popular game. The Indian firm will only have distribution rights, while PUBG Corp will retain the publishing rights for the game, reports suggest. Is PUBG a Chinese App? Here's Everything You Need to About Developers of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Gaming App Banned in India.

Amid these report, it may be noted that there is no official confirmation from PUBG Corp or PUBG Mobile India as of yet regarding Indian partner. These reports have emerged a day after PUBG Corp announced its decision to no longer authorise the PUBG Mobile franchise to China-based Tencent Games in India. Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within India, it said in a statement. PUBG Mobile Addiction: 15-Year-Old Boy Withdraws Over Rs 2 Lakh From His Retired Grandfather's Pension Account to Make in-Game Purchases.

It has also learnt that ownership isn't the only hurdle to revoke the ban imposed on PUBG Mobile. The Indian government has sent over 70 queries to PUBG Corp, asking for a response. “Ownership is only one of the concerns. But there are several other issues, based on which the ban has been ordered. The concerns are related to data privacy security, activity inside the phone, etc.," a senior government official was quoted by News18 as saying.

PUBG Mobile is the mobile version PUBG, an intellectual property owned and developed by PUBG Corporation, a South Korean gaming company. After PUBG became popular, Tencent joined hands with the company to market the product in China and started handling a large portion of its distribution in other countries, including in India.

Earlier this month, the Indian government banned 118 apps over national security concerns, including PUBG Mobile, which has nearly 33 million users in India. The action came after the fresh Chinese incursion attempts in Indian territory at Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh.

