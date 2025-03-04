Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 from the Galaxy Book5 Series will soon launch in India. The Galaxy Book5 Pro and the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 will come with the latest specifications and Galaxy AI features. The Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 will enhance daily productivity with its 2-in-1 convertible design. Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 will likely be powered by Intel Core Ultra processors with enhanced AI capabilities for improved performance. The Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 may offer a 3K display. Additionally, the device is expected to feature Dolby Atmos support.

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 To Launch Soon in India

Get ready to experience the tech of the future. The all-new #GalaxyBook5 Series powered by #GalaxyAI is coming soon to India! Which feature are you most excited about? 🤩 Pre-reserve now: https://t.co/bL3WO3XZcP#Samsung pic.twitter.com/L9nWgKGYWF — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 4, 2025

