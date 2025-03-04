Cupertino, March 4: Apple has released its iOS 18.4 beta 2 version, offering many new features and improvements to its operating system. The Apple iOS 18.4 beta 2 comes with support for iPhone 16e and has also included Apple Intelligence-related features. This is a beta update that will allow testers and developers to check the new features, allowing the company to make further improvements ahead of the final iOS 18.4 update.

Apple is expected to roll out the final update in April 2025. Talking about this beta update, the company has included advancements related to Visual Intelligence, Priority Notifications added seven new emojis, Shortcut actions, Control Centre updates, Apple Vision Pro app, and more—all of these updates hint at what's coming in the final update. Apple CEO Tim Cook Announces Launching New ‘Air’ Products This Week, M4 MacBook Air and M4 iPad Air Expected.

iOS 18.4 Beta 2 Update: Highlights, Key Features and Improvements

Apple released iOS 18.4 beta 2, which provides Visual Intelligence to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max and expands beyond the iPhone 16 series. It can be accessed via the Camera Control button (Action Button).

Apple improved the Control Centre, allowing users to toggle for quick access to the Siri assistant and Apple Intelligence.

Apple also added customisable Priority Notifications and began showing the most important notifications using AI.

Another highlighting feature of the Apple iOS 18.4 beta 2 update is 'New emojis'. Apple added the following emojis - fingerprint, leafless tree, face with eye bags under, harp, splatter, root vegetable and shovel.

The new update improves the Wallet app. iPhone users can now access the three-dot menu at the top-right corner to view details such as orders, settings, Subscriptions, and the Payment screen.

Apple also provided new Shortcuts actions for Books, Maps, Safari browser and News.

The iOS 18.4 beta 2 update introduced a new Apple Vision Pro app that enhances users' mixed reality and spatial experiences.

The updated EV routing update, specific to Apple Maps in the US, allows users to help some Ford vehicles charge at Tesla NACS stations beyond CCS stations.

The features and improvements offered in the iOS 18.4 beta 2 update are for testing purposes and will soon allow users to get the final iOS 18.4 update around April. Amid this, Apple CEO Tim Cook recently announced launching new 'Air' products this week. This year, the iPhone 17 series is also expected to launch around September. X New Features Update: Elon Musk’s Platform To Add Popup to Profiles That Are Not ‘Verified’ and Offer More Sorting Options for Timeline.

iPhone 17 series is expected to include iPhone 17 base model, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and a thin iPhone 17 Air.

